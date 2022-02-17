Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

