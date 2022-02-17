Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

UE opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

