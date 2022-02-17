Bsr Reit (HOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.