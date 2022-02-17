Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ferro.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.
About Ferro
Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.
