Critical Analysis: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) & Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brooks Automation and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Intevac -21.45% -16.24% -13.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Intevac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.64 $110.75 million $1.49 58.18 Intevac $97.82 million 1.26 $1.06 million ($0.64) -7.84

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Intevac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and Intevac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.76%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Intevac.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Intevac on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. ?The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets. The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

