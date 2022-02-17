Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

