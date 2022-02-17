EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

EVER stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 373,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,060 and sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EverQuote by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

