Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,999,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

ATVI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

