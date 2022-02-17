Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $12,919,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.01. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

