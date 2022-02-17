Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,361 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NWL stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

