Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 1,973 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

WMT opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

