CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 49,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,778. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

