CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 49,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,778. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
