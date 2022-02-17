Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 696,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

