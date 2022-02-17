Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $134.70 and last traded at $134.96, with a volume of 12458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.51.

Specifically, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

