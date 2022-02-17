EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,573,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 6,018,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,081.6 days.

OTCMKTS ELCPF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 10,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

