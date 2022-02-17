Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.13, but opened at $40.77. Employers shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Employers’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15.

Employers Company Profile (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

