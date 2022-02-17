Pangolin Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $31.98 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.16 or 0.07103913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,129.11 or 1.00189483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,238,340 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

