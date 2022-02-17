Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

PAYC stock opened at $344.48 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 116.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

