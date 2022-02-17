Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 832 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $202,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.88 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

