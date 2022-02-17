American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,093 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $40,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.41. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

