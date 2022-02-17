Millennium Management LLC Has $63.73 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Markel worth $63,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,275.06 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,062.11 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,237.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,252.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

