Millennium Management LLC Sells 183,830 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,830 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $68,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.21.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.