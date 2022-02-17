Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $99.12. 1,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

