Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. Progressive has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.