Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $996,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $15,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $77.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

