MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,056 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

AJG stock opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

