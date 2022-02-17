United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $215.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.22. The stock has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

