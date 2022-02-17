MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. FMR LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $154.00.

