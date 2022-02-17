Moore Capital Management LP Invests $2.91 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 476,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 794,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,664,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 262,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

