Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EVGO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
