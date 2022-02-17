Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

