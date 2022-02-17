Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 3,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,496.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.