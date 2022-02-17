Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 3,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,496.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

