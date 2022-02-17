Analysts Set Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) PT at $31.50

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ XLO opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $23,063,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,428,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.