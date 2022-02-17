Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

FSLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $9.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 251,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,763. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $97.98.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

