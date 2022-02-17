Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.40.
Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,786. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
