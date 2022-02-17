Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,786. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

