Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.85. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,945. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.