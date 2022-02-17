32,102 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Herc by 192.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.