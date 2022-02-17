Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

