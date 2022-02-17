Moore Capital Management LP Has $4.50 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $331.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

