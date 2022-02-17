Moore Capital Management LP Invests $3.88 Million in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth about $967,000.

TIOA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

