KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of KINS Technology Group worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KINZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 899,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 750.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 573,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

