Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 19,631 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 620.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $91.92 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $209.05. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

