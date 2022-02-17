Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 14,265 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

