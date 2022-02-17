Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 155.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $424.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

