Brokerages Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,689 shares of company stock worth $8,251,623.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BRLT stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

