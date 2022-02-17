Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) Grows By 60.7%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARBE. Cowen lifted their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ARBE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 33,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,416. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

