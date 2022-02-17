Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $24.89

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

