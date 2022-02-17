Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $188.30

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.6% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

