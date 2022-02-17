NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.970-$2.970 EPS.

Shares of NXRT opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.43. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.