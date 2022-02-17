Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

