Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

